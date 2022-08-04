Mid-table finish for Gibraltar cyclists in cycling time-trials

Two of the three Gibraltar male cyclists forming part of Team Gibraltar at Birmingham 2022 finished within the top thirty ranked cyclist in this Thursday afternoon’s cycling Time trials.

In a field of 57 cyclists Mark Lett and Samuel O’Shea were to provide a strong display which saw the two cyclists finish 28th and 30th respectively.

Samuel O’Shea had set the tone for the Gibraltar team holding into 14th position after the first wave of cyclist took to the road. His pace setting the pace for Gibraltar’s two other riders with Mark Lett and Derek Barbara competing in the second wave.

The 37.4km course saw some dramatic moments with former champion Geraint Thomas hitting the barriers early on in his time trial but stepping up back onto his bike and riding his way into third place, missing gold by just under 29 seconds.

With a very respectable 28th and 30th ranking for Gibraltar’s cyclist with Derek Barbara finishing 53rd, Gibraltar’s participation in the Commonwealth Games has underlined the steep progress the sport has made in recent years.

They competed against some of the world’s top riders in a competition in which the biggest challenge faced by riders was not just controlling their pace through a technically difficult course, but also the challenge of competing against the clock on a solo basis with no team support whilst facing the prospect of being overtaken by faster riders starting after them.

