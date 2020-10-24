Mid-term Junior Beach Volleyball Camp
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association will be organising as from today, Monday, a mid-term junior
beach volleyball camp.
The camp will be led by French Beach Volleyball National Team Coach, Yannick Bolé throughout the
midterm break.
The camps will be held every day, from Monday to Friday and will see ages 8-10 held between 9am
and 10am and ages 11-14 held between 10am and 11.30am.
The camp comes after a successful summer in which the GVA has seen the sport grow with summer
camps and some very successful tournaments.