The Gibraltar Volleyball Association will be organising as from today, Monday, a mid-term junior

beach volleyball camp.

The camp will be led by French Beach Volleyball National Team Coach, Yannick Bolé throughout the

midterm break.

The camps will be held every day, from Monday to Friday and will see ages 8-10 held between 9am

and 10am and ages 11-14 held between 10am and 11.30am.

The camp comes after a successful summer in which the GVA has seen the sport grow with summer

camps and some very successful tournaments.