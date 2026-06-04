Midweek League returns with six teams set to battle for title

The Gibraltar Cricket Midweek League returns on June 10, with six teams set to compete over five weeks of T20 action at the Europa Sports Complex.

All matches will begin at 6:45pm as teams battle for the 2026 Midweek League title, with defending champions Sloggers CC looking to retain the crown they claimed last season.

Joining Sloggers CC in this year's competition are Bavaria CC, Pirates CC Midweek, Rugby CC, Tarik Development CC and Pirates CC Women.

The league is expected to showcase a mixture of experienced local players and emerging talent, with rivalries and competitive cricket set to provide an entertaining programme throughout June and July.

With every team aiming to make its mark, attention will focus on whether Sloggers CC can successfully defend their title or if one of the challengers can dethrone the reigning champions.