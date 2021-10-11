Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Migrants returned to Morocco, via London

By Priya Gulraj
11th October 2021

Migrants who have been detained in Windmill Hill for many months after being rescued in Gibraltar waters are being deported to Morocco by air via London, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed. For months these individuals have remained detained in prison while waiting for direct transport links to Morocco, which have been shut due to the...

