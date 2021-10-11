Migrants returned to Morocco, via London
Migrants who have been detained in Windmill Hill for many months after being rescued in Gibraltar waters are being deported to Morocco by air via London, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed. For months these individuals have remained detained in prison while waiting for direct transport links to Morocco, which have been shut due to the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here