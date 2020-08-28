Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mikel Arteta: Spike in coronavirus among players leaves season on knife-edge

Pic: Mike Egerton

By Press Association
28th August 2020

By Mark Mann-Bryans & Jamie Gardner, PA

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes the spike in coronavirus cases among Premier League players proves the upcoming season is on a knife-edge.

A number of players have tested positive for COVID-19 as they return from short holidays to begin pre-season training ahead of the top-flight kick-off on September 12.

The likes of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele were left out of the France squad having returned positive results.

Arteta was the first high-profile case among the British football community when he was struck down by COVID-19 in March, the catalyst for the season being halted as the pandemic took hold.

He recovered fully before guiding the Gunners to FA Cup success – earning them a place in the Community Shield against Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday.

But, talking ahead of the game, Arteta warned that the season could be put at risk if cases continue to climb and believes clubs will have to plan for losing players to the virus in the coming months.

Asked if the increased positive results were a sign that the season is on a knife-edge, the 38-year-old replied: “Yes – and I think we are going to have many more cases in the future unfortunately.

“You are just planning to do something and then that player tests positive, and that positive was a false positive.

“We are trying to get used to it, get around it, and trying to manage the situation as well as we can.

“There is not much we can do and we know that there are some uncertainties we cannot control at the moment.”

It is understood the Premier League is not expecting there to be any need to delay the start of the 2020-21 season.

Should clubs feel there is an issue with fulfilling a fixture due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the protocol is that they should approach the league’s board concerning a possible postponement, and issues will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

The number of positive cases when the season resumed in June were minimal given players had been training and operating inside of a bubble.

That is different this time round as players travelled abroad on holiday in the off-season before reporting for pre-season duties – the hope being now squads are reassembled, the number of cases will once again drop off.

Most Read

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

UK ‘better understands’ virus data in Gibraltar, CM says as Germany describes Rock a ‘risk area’ for Covid-19

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Local News

UK keeps Gibraltar on travel corridors list

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Local News

RGP seeks to identify jet ski rider

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Local News

Govt to further tighten Covid-19 measures as cases rise

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar preliminary squad to face San Marino

28th August 2020

Sports
Gibraltar turns its attention to international football this week

28th August 2020

Sports
Hockey confirms league is declared null and void

28th August 2020

Sports
Eagles HC will not contest decision to declare hockey season null and void

28th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020