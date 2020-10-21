Mini basketball success last week
Minibasketball last Saturday organised a number of fun competitions for all our registered players. The competitions involved a number of skill type activities, these included dribbling, shooting and passing challenges.
A mini tournament was also organised for U8 and U10 teams with four tournaments in total having been organised.
At the end of each session a number of trophies were presented to the best performers on the day in the different skill challenges. The winners were decided based on points accumulated and were as follows.
U8 BOYS GROUP 1
YEAR 1
Bentley Sercombe
YEAR 2
Jack Litwa
YEAR 3
Michael Cassaglia
U8 GIRLS
YEAR 1
Lucia Sene
YEAR 3
Isabella Garcia
Ava Perez
GROUP 2
U8 BOYS
YEAR 1
Charlie Harrison
YEAR 2
Charles Watson
YEAR 3
Lucas Rodriguez
U8 GIRLS
YEAR 1
Emma Menez
YEAR 2
Madison Turner
Ava Chichon
YEAR 3
Erin Doherty
For the U10 skills challenges the winners
U10 GROUP 3
Girls: Ella Savignon & Amira Ben Hammou
Boys: Jamie Attias & Robert Pincho
U10 GROUP 4
Girls: Lauren Rodriguez & Leah Duarte
Boys: Zak Ramirez & Isaac Castro-Holmes
Minibasketball coninues to grow with the largest number of registered players ever. This is due to the hard work of Minibasketball coordinator Brian Tubridy and Technical Directors Adam Cassaglia and Jason McMahon.
Special thanks also goes to all those coaches who continue to give their time to help organise these events. - GABBA