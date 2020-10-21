Mini basketball success last week

Minibasketball last Saturday organised a number of fun competitions for all our registered players. The competitions involved a number of skill type activities, these included dribbling, shooting and passing challenges.

A mini tournament was also organised for U8 and U10 teams with four tournaments in total having been organised.

At the end of each session a number of trophies were presented to the best performers on the day in the different skill challenges. The winners were decided based on points accumulated and were as follows.

U8 BOYS GROUP 1

YEAR 1

Bentley Sercombe

YEAR 2

Jack Litwa

YEAR 3

Michael Cassaglia

U8 GIRLS

YEAR 1

Lucia Sene

YEAR 3

Isabella Garcia

Ava Perez

GROUP 2

U8 BOYS

YEAR 1

Charlie Harrison

YEAR 2

Charles Watson

YEAR 3

Lucas Rodriguez

U8 GIRLS

YEAR 1

Emma Menez

YEAR 2

Madison Turner

Ava Chichon

YEAR 3

Erin Doherty

For the U10 skills challenges the winners

U10 GROUP 3

Girls: Ella Savignon & Amira Ben Hammou

Boys: Jamie Attias & Robert Pincho

U10 GROUP 4

Girls: Lauren Rodriguez & Leah Duarte

Boys: Zak Ramirez & Isaac Castro-Holmes

Minibasketball coninues to grow with the largest number of registered players ever. This is due to the hard work of Minibasketball coordinator Brian Tubridy and Technical Directors Adam Cassaglia and Jason McMahon.

Special thanks also goes to all those coaches who continue to give their time to help organise these events. - GABBA