Mini basketballers come back for season
Mini and junior basketball started to make its way back onto the courts this weekend with the first Saturday sessions providing youngsters a chance to try out on court. The sessions which acted like somewhat of a open day for the youngsters saw the Tercentenary Sports Hall split into several courts providing coaches a chance...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here