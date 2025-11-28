Mini forest initiative set to transform urban green spaces in Gibraltar 

A new project led by Jessica Leaper, Founder of Whole Wild World, and Annabel Mor-Codali, CEO of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, has started on Corral Road and aims to convert a traditional open green space into a thriving mini forest, bringing both environmental and community benefits.

“When you go into a forest, it's different,” Ms Leaper said.

“It's not just a green space.”

“This area had turf and grass which is very unsustainable as you have to water it all the time.”

“The idea of the mini forest is to have very close trees. The planted saplings, the seeds, they all look after each other. They grow very quickly.”

“So, in three to four years, we're looking at having a proper covered forest.”

The initiative will use roughly 450 square meters of the existing space to plant native species.

“We're leaving all the trees that are already here. We're not going to remove anything,” Ms Leaper said.

“The idea is to add as many as we can, all native species.”

“The seeds have been collected around Gibraltar, or sourced very close by.”

It is not just trees that will be planted.

Visitors to the mini forest will find a walkway - which is currently being hoed out of the ground - art installations - some created from the stumps of dead trees on site - and mosaic benches with local fauna and flora created by local artist Ireana Schwock, who recently designed three Seat of Hope benches at Europa Point.

“We want people to be able to walk around and feel immersed within… the forest… everything about it is about community and nature,” said Ms Leaper.

She described the biodiversity and climate impact expected from the project as, due to the fact there will be more trees, an increase in oxygen will be produced.

However, it is not just about changing the environment of the area, it is also about changing minds.

“It's about changing communities. It's about allowing people to be able to get their hands dirty again and in the soil,” she said.

She said the project still needs volunteers to help create the forest.

Work started last Friday and will continue this week and into next.

Community involvement is central to the project’s success, especially as the team needs to remove all of the invasive grass currently on the plot.

Ms Leaper explained that, if they do not dig down deep and remove it, it will grow back as soon as it rains.

If people cannot dig, they can help prepare the pathway with stones or logs around the edges.

“There's many, many jobs that people can help with,” she said.

For those who cannot help due to time or physical constraints, Ms Leaper welcomes all forms of help.

“Funding is great… there are lots of little pockets around Gibraltar that we could do the same thing in, get communities to be doing this,” she said.

“What we're looking at doing is putting together a kind of formula for doing this yourself, with your own communities around Gibraltar.”

“So, anyone can get a group together and put in the application and do it.”

For her part, Ms Mor-Codali explained the motivations behind the initiative, emphasising the importance of enhancing air quality and creating positive social spaces within the city.

“The reason we need more green spaces is not only to improve air quality, but also to offer the city’s residents a place to connect with nature,” she said.

“Planting now ensures a healthier environment for future generations.”

Education is central to the initiative, with efforts underway to engage children and families in understanding the significance of nature.

“We believe that reconnecting people with nature, particularly young people, is essential as the city grows and becomes more urbanised,” she said.

She also encouraged residents to get involved.

“Whether it’s volunteering for an hour, talking to the team, or just learning about why we need more green areas in Gibraltar, everyone is welcome,” she said.

The team will be there from 1-6pm daily but those interested in taking part should email info@gibraltarhorticulturesociety.org