Mini libraries launched at Gibraltar beaches for summer

Gibraltar Cultural Services has launched a series of mini libraries at beaches and bathing areas across Gibraltar for the summer.

The initiative will begin at the Europa Pool Complex, the GSLA Bathing Pavilion, Sandy Bay and Camp Bay.

Members of the public will be able to take home free books from hand-painted bookshelves stocked with titles for all ages.

The shelves, decorated by Gibraltar Cultural Services staff, will also provide a space for residents and visitors to donate pre-loved books for others to enjoy.

Gibraltar Cultural Services said the initiative was intended to encourage reading, promote book sharing within the community and make literature more accessible during the summer months.

The mini libraries are open to everyone.