Mini tournament for Academy players

The Gibraltar Netball Association, ahead of the U17 squad travelling to Northern Ireland, held a mini tournament for its performance Academy Players, U13s, U15 and U17s.

A wealth of skills and talent was showcased on the day. These players had the opportunity to shine demonstrating how much they had progressed. Some of the players having been involved in the hectic scheduling to try and enter the U17 squad travelling to Northern Ireland just days after the same squad had themselves finished a tournament last Autumn.