Minister for Business chairs first meeting of Business Transition Advisory Group

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, chaired the first meeting of the newly established Business Transition Advisory Group this morning. The forum was created by the Chief Minister to support Gibraltar’s business community through the implementation phase of the UK–EU Treaty.

The Group aims to ensure the private sector is prepared for the transition and positioned to benefit from the new economic framework. It will address issues such as the proposed Transaction Tax and other transitional matters.

The meeting brought together representatives from business organisations, the Attorney General and the Government’s CEO of Business to provide a direct channel of consultation between the business community and the Government.

At the meeting, Ms Arias-Vasquez thanked the Attorney General, Michael Llamas, for his detailed briefing and acknowledged his role in the finalisation of the treaty text. She highlighted his contribution in securing the outcome for Gibraltar.

The Group is expected to report to Cabinet by the end of November with recommendations on how to minimise potential impacts on businesses and maintain Gibraltar’s competitiveness.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “I was delighted to chair the first meeting of the Business Transition Advisory Group this morning. The Treaty represents a turning point for Gibraltar, and we must be ready to meet this moment. I would like to extend my thanks to the Attorney General for his briefing today, and for his continuous work at a technical level in delivering the final treaty text.

“We are entering a period of real opportunity, but also of significant adjustment. As the Minister for Business it is extremely important to me that our business community feels supported through this transition, not only in navigating change, but in identifying where and how they can grow.

“I look forward to reporting on the group’s findings and recommendations to Cabinet in November, and to working closely with stakeholders to ensure that Gibraltar’s business environment continues to thrive.”