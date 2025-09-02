Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister for Business chairs first meeting of Business Transition Advisory Group

By Chronicle Staff
2nd September 2025

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, chaired the first meeting of the newly established Business Transition Advisory Group this morning. The forum was created by the Chief Minister to support Gibraltar’s business community through the implementation phase of the UK–EU Treaty.

The Group aims to ensure the private sector is prepared for the transition and positioned to benefit from the new economic framework. It will address issues such as the proposed Transaction Tax and other transitional matters.

The meeting brought together representatives from business organisations, the Attorney General and the Government’s CEO of Business to provide a direct channel of consultation between the business community and the Government.

At the meeting, Ms Arias-Vasquez thanked the Attorney General, Michael Llamas, for his detailed briefing and acknowledged his role in the finalisation of the treaty text. She highlighted his contribution in securing the outcome for Gibraltar.

The Group is expected to report to Cabinet by the end of November with recommendations on how to minimise potential impacts on businesses and maintain Gibraltar’s competitiveness.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “I was delighted to chair the first meeting of the Business Transition Advisory Group this morning. The Treaty represents a turning point for Gibraltar, and we must be ready to meet this moment. I would like to extend my thanks to the Attorney General for his briefing today, and for his continuous work at a technical level in delivering the final treaty text.

“We are entering a period of real opportunity, but also of significant adjustment. As the Minister for Business it is extremely important to me that our business community feels supported through this transition, not only in navigating change, but in identifying where and how they can grow.

“I look forward to reporting on the group’s findings and recommendations to Cabinet in November, and to working closely with stakeholders to ensure that Gibraltar’s business environment continues to thrive.”

Most Read

Local News

Suspension of goods mail to USA affects Gibraltar Post Office

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Local News

Chief Minister welcomes UCLA Jewish students to Gibraltar

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Local News

Hybrid London-style taxis trialled in Gibraltar

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP issues warning over phone banking scam

2nd September 2025

Local News
Charity dog nail trim event to raise funds for Cancer Relief

2nd September 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Fair 2025 organisers thank nearby residents

2nd September 2025

Local News
UK UNESCO chief visits Gorham’s Cave

2nd September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025