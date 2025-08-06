Minister for Health invites Opposition to review GHA data on staffing and cancellations

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has invited Shadow Health Minister Joelle Ladislaus to meet with the Gibraltar Health Authority's (GHA) Principal Information Analyst to review staffing and surgery cancellation data directly.

The Government of Gibraltar said it wished to clarify the facts concerning staffing levels and elective surgery cancellations following recent statements from the Opposition.

According to the Government, the GHA’s nursing workforce has increased by 193 since the 2011/2012 financial year, growing from 389.5 nurses to 582.5, including 38 supernumerary nurses. These figures do not include agency or bank staff. The Government stated that this information had already been presented to Ms Ladislaus during the recent Budget session.

In addition, the Government said it had spent over £10 million last year on agency and bank staff to ensure full-service continuity and provide cover for any vacancies.

The Minister said that clinical posts requested by the GHA during budget planning are approved and filled either permanently or through locum or agency staff. Vacancies are sometimes held to allow newly qualified Gibraltarian nurses to enter the system each September.

The Government also rejected Opposition claims of “spin” regarding surgical cancellations, stating that rates have halved compared to previous years. It attributed the improvement to investments in theatre operations, planning systems and clinical coordination, supported by the GHA’s newly appointed Principal Information Analyst.

Ms Arias Vasquez said: “There is no ‘spin’ when I say that surgical cancellations have halved. That is a fact which is verifiable. There is also no credibility to the suggestion that the GHA is dangerously understaffed when we have increased the nursing complement by 193 since the GSD left office, a 50 percent increase.”

“As I have repeated at almost every available opportunity, all clinical positions requested by the GHA during the budget preparation have been accepted by the Government and the GHA fills any vacancies with locum or agency nurses. There can, therefore, be no understaffing in the GHA.”

“Where there is a vacancy, there is a policy reason behind it, which have also been explained. I am comfortable in taking Ms Ladislaus through everything as it is a well thought through policy, not to be used to make mischief.”

“The Government spent more than £10 million last year on agency and locum cover to ensure that no post remained unfilled. That is not the behaviour of a Government ignoring staffing needs, it is clear and measurable evidence of a system that works and of a system designed to ensure Gibraltarians get jobs within our health service.”

“What we should be doing, and what I have made genuine efforts to do on numerous occasions, is work together on matters as important as healthcare. We should not waste time arguing over facts which are indisputable. The public expects seriousness and delivery, not political point scoring. My focus remains on working constructively, delivering reform, and supporting the professionals at the GHA who care for our community every single day.”