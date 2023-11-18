Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Minister for Sport reaffirms commitment for the Netball World Youth Cup 2025

By Stephen Ignacio
18th November 2023

The Netball World Youth Cup (NWYC) will be hosted by Gibraltar in 2025 with the newly elected Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon affirming the Government’s commitment in supporting the event.
“Preparations are progressing well with the Local Organising Committee meeting for the first time this week. In addition, the NWYC 2025 Executive Board has been meeting regularly over the last six months discussing matters from a strategic standpoint to ensure that the Committee can work effectively and efficiently,” reported Number Six in a press statement issued this Friday.
“The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, met with the Committee this week to find out more about the event. He also hosted a quick visit from CEO of World Netball Clare Briegal and Technical Delegate for the NWYC 2025 Megan Fey who visited to Gibraltar to assess progress and offer assistance where required.”
The Minister for Sport said: “The meeting provided me with a fantastic insight into the NWYC 2025 and to help me grasp just how important and prestigious it is; A real honour for Gibraltar in general and specifically for the Gibraltar Netball Association. I also had the pleasure of meeting both Clare Briegal and Megan Fey from World Netball and reaffirmed His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar’s full commitment to the event. Exciting times ahead and a massive thanks for all those at the GNA, the Local Organising Committee and the Executive Board for their continued hard work and contributions.”

Most Read

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Features

With Princess Anne set to visit Gibraltar today, a look back

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Local News

As people refused entry into Spain, border checks draw political flak

Wed 15th Nov, 2023

Local News

Christmas Party at Casemates Square 2023

Thu 16th Nov, 2023

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Netball Cup sees Eastgate/Elite beat Bavaria

17th November 2023

Sports
Ten-Pin Bowling results this week

17th November 2023

Sports
Countdown to Junior World Darts Championship begins

17th November 2023

Sports
“If you don’t score you will never win”

17th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023