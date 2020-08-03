Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Minister for Sport visits the Stay and Play Programme

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd August 2020

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, visited the Gibraltar Sport and Leisure Authority’s Stay and Play programme last week. The programme, which this year has had to be adapted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now into its third week.
Mr Linares expressed that he was very happy with what he witnessed first-hand, adding that: “I have always made it a point of visiting the Stay and Play programme several times during the summer and this year has beennodifferent. The changes that have had to be made due to the current situation have ironically to date improved the delivery of the activities.
“The improvements that have come about will now mean that serious consideration will need to be given to making the current interim model the permanent strategy for the future of the Stay and Play programme. The feedback from leaders, GSLA management and parents/guardians have all been of a positive and constructive nature. It is a pleasure to see all the children enjoying themselves within well-structured sessions with meaningful content.
“For this I would like to thank the GSLA, Leaders, volunteers and all those who have made this programme a unique success within the context of the difficult times that we are currently experiencing.”
The programme continues until the August 26 and is currently being held at the Bayside Sports Complex Boathouse Activity Centre, the GSLA Accessible Pool, King’s Bastion Leisure Centre and the Alameda Gardens respectively.

