Minister meets Gibraltar Bankers’ Association to support student placements

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently met with representatives of the Gibraltar Bankers’ Association (GBA) to reaffirm the Government’s commitment to nurturing local talent through career placement opportunities in the financial services sector.

A central focus of the meeting was the summer placement programme within banking, which this year has seen a notable increase in both available positions and student applications compared to previous years.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the next generation of finance professionals in Gibraltar by offering students practical, hands-on experience within the banking industry. The rise in participation reflects the sector’s commitment to engaging local youth and investing in community development.

Mr Feetham said: “We are proud to see the banking sector’s continued support in providing meaningful career opportunities to our young people.”

“These placements not only equip students with essential practical skills but also contribute to strengthening Gibraltar’s financial services industry for the future.”

“The ongoing collaboration between the Ministry and the GBA remains a cornerstone of our strategy to promote youth employment and professional development locally.”

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Bankers’ Association, Amy Ballantine Latin, said: “At the GBA, one of our key strategic goals is to educate and raise awareness of the varied career opportunities that banking offers.”

“We are fully committed to investing in young talent and believe this to be investing in Gibraltar’s future.”

“Our members’ summer placements are more than just work experience, they are an invitation for students to step inside one of Gibraltar’s most dynamic sectors, gain confidence, and envision a meaningful and dynamic career path.”

The partnership between the Government and the GBA continues to promote opportunities for Gibraltar’s youth and highlights the banking sector’s role in driving local professional development.

In parallel, Gibraltar Finance is continuing its outreach alongside the wider financial services and gaming sectors to highlight the range of career paths available and the success of local professionals.

The initiative aims to boost engagement and long-term career development within Gibraltar’s key economic sectors.