Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister meets Gibraltar Bankers’ Association to support student placements

From left to right are GBA Secretary Derek J Moreno, Vice President Katie Muldoon, Justice, Trade and Industry Minister Nigel Feetham and GBA President Amy Ballantine Latin

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2025

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently met with representatives of the Gibraltar Bankers’ Association (GBA) to reaffirm the Government’s commitment to nurturing local talent through career placement opportunities in the financial services sector.

A central focus of the meeting was the summer placement programme within banking, which this year has seen a notable increase in both available positions and student applications compared to previous years.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the next generation of finance professionals in Gibraltar by offering students practical, hands-on experience within the banking industry. The rise in participation reflects the sector’s commitment to engaging local youth and investing in community development.

Mr Feetham said: “We are proud to see the banking sector’s continued support in providing meaningful career opportunities to our young people.”

“These placements not only equip students with essential practical skills but also contribute to strengthening Gibraltar’s financial services industry for the future.”

“The ongoing collaboration between the Ministry and the GBA remains a cornerstone of our strategy to promote youth employment and professional development locally.”

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Bankers’ Association, Amy Ballantine Latin, said: “At the GBA, one of our key strategic goals is to educate and raise awareness of the varied career opportunities that banking offers.”

“We are fully committed to investing in young talent and believe this to be investing in Gibraltar’s future.”

“Our members’ summer placements are more than just work experience, they are an invitation for students to step inside one of Gibraltar’s most dynamic sectors, gain confidence, and envision a meaningful and dynamic career path.”

The partnership between the Government and the GBA continues to promote opportunities for Gibraltar’s youth and highlights the banking sector’s role in driving local professional development.

In parallel, Gibraltar Finance is continuing its outreach alongside the wider financial services and gaming sectors to highlight the range of career paths available and the success of local professionals.

The initiative aims to boost engagement and long-term career development within Gibraltar’s key economic sectors.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Gibraltar and OTs ‘a critical element’ as UK moves to 'war-fighting readiness'

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

easyJet launches Birmingham service

Tue 3rd Jun, 2025

Local News

Astute-class nuclear powered submarine sails back into port

Sun 1st Jun, 2025

Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

Tue 27th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mario Finlayson gallery reopens with room dedicated to Christian Hook

4th June 2025

Local News
OFT launches new online complaint form for consumer complaints

4th June 2025

Local News
Pramila Trust donates £60,000 towards PossAbilities minibus

4th June 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality launches writing initiative for PRIDE Month

4th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025