Minister Welcomes United Nations Ju-Jitsu Association President in Gibraltar

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, recently welcomed Sensei Tyrone Abdul, 6th Dan, the newly elected President of the United Nations Ju-Jitsu Association (UNJJA), during his fact-finding mission to Gibraltar. Sensei Abdul’s visit marks Gibraltar as his first destination as he seeks to familiarize himself with UNJJA members and assess the ongoing development of Ju-Jitsu in the region.

During his time in Gibraltar, Sensei Abdul engaged in high-level discussions with Minister Bruzon and Mr. Reagan Lima, CEO of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA). The meeting, held on Wednesday, February 26th, was described as productive, with key discussions focusing on the future of Ju-Jitsu both locally and internationally. Minister Bruzon expressed his pleasure in hosting the UNJJA President, acknowledging the significant contribution of local Ju-Jitsu leaders, including Sensei Joaquin and Sensei Mojib Benhakim, who continue to drive the sport forward in Gibraltar.

In addition to official meetings, Sensei Abdul actively participated in training sessions at Bushido Gibraltar, the headquarters of the United Nations Ju-Jitsu Association in Gibraltar. Hosted by Sensei Tony, the official UNJJA Country Representative for Gibraltar, Sensei Abdul conducted multiple Ju-Jitsu classes, working with children’s groups (ages 4-7 and 8-15) as well as adult practitioners. His visit highlighted the strong coordination and commitment within the Bushido Academy Team.

Beyond Ju-Jitsu training, Sensei Abdul took the opportunity to explore Gibraltar’s cultural heritage, visiting various tourist sites and engaging with the local community. His observations highlighted the deep integration of Ju-Jitsu within Gibraltar’s society, reinforcing the importance of the sport in fostering discipline, teamwork, and national pride.

The visit also garnered media attention, with Sensei Abdul and Sensei Tony appearing on Gibraltar Today’s live TV and radio program to discuss the growth of Ju-Jitsu in the region. The week-long mission concluded with Sensei Abdul teaching final sessions for both children and adult classes on Friday.

This high-profile visit has further strengthened Gibraltar’s reputation in the global Ju-Jitsu community. Sensei Tony, 8th Dan Ju-Jitsu and 1st Dan Judo, emphasized the significance of hosting two United Nations Ju-Jitsu World Congresses in Gibraltar, bringing together 500 participants from 11 countries. With more nations showing interest in joining UNJJA, Gibraltar’s standing on the international Ju-Jitsu stage continues to rise, promoting both the sport and the cultural richness of the region.

