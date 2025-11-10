Ministers attend GastroClub Empresarial event in Malaga

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, and the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, attended a GastroClub Empresarial event in Malaga on Friday at the invitation of the organisers.

Mr Santos delivered an address highlighting Gibraltar’s position as a bridge between the United Kingdom and the European Union. He outlined opportunities for collaboration in financial services, technology, tourism, maritime logistics and culture. He emphasised Gibraltar’s stability, legal certainty, digital economy and skilled bilingual workforce, encouraging participants to “look beyond the stereotype” and view Gibraltar as “a place where innovation, commerce and connectivity meet.”

Ms Arias Vasquez spoke about the potential benefits of the proposed UK–EU treaty for Gibraltar and the wider Campo de Gibraltar area, describing it as a shared opportunity to strengthen prosperity and mobility on both sides of the border.

Both ministers were well received by the organisers and attendees, who expressed strong interest in developing closer commercial and cultural ties with Gibraltar.

Ms Arias-Vasquez, said: “Events such as the GastroClub Empresarial demonstrate the value of open dialogue and partnership. Gibraltar’s future success is tied to how we work together with our neighbours to build a dynamic, forward-looking region.”

For his part Mr Santos said: “It was an honour to present Gibraltar’s story to such an engaged audience. There is genuine potential for collaboration between Gibraltar and Andalucía, particularly in innovation, culture and tourism, and I was proud to showcase the energy and talent that define our people.”