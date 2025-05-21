Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st May, 2025

Ministers meet British Olympic and Paralympic Shooting Teams during Gibraltar training visit

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2025

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, and the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, visited the British Shooting Association this week during its training camp in Gibraltar.

The Association comprises athletes from both Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic Shooting Teams, who train side by side in a sport known for its inclusive nature.

Shooting allows competition in three positions, kneeling, standing and prone with adaptations available for athletes with mobility impairments. These include the option to shoot while seated, with positioning classified by the number of elbows supported on the table. Visually impaired athletes can also participate using an audio-guided system, where pitch increases as the aim approaches the centre of the target.

The Gibraltar Target Shooting Association’s purpose-built range on North Mole Road, completed in 2018/19, is fully accessible and equipped for both pistol and rifle disciplines. The facility was specifically designed to accommodate athletes with diverse needs, and regularly hosts training sessions for Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Mr Bruzon, said: “As the Minister for Sports it was a pleasure to meet members of the British Shooting Association and witness first-hand the inclusive nature of the sport.”

“The adaptability of shooting makes it a powerful example of how accessibility and elite performance can go hand in hand. I commend the Gibraltar Target Shooting Association for their commitment to providing a fully inclusive facility, and I am proud that Gibraltar continues to play a part in supporting both Olympic and Paralympic athletes in their training.”

Mr Santos, added: “It is refreshing to see a sport that can be made accessible to many, and that persons with and without disabilities are able to train together on equitable terms.”

“I wish to thank the Gibraltar Target Shooting Association for hosting us at their range, and to Josh Wintersgill, Paralympian and part of the Potential Programme, for facilitating the visit.”

