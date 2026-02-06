Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Feb, 2026

Ministry for Equality announces symposium for older persons

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2026

The Ministry of Equality has announced the launch of an Age Symposium, a new initiative focused on promoting inclusion, wellbeing and active participation for older persons in Gibraltar.

The Symposium will bring together stakeholders, service providers, community organisations and older persons to explore the challenges and opportunities associated with ageing, share best practice and help shape policies that reflect the needs, experiences and contributions of older members of the community.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that older persons remain visible, valued and supported. It follows work carried out by the Ministry in recent months to support this demographic, including the International Day of Older Persons in October and Golden Week in December.

The first part of the Symposium will be a panel discussion, titled “Celebrating Experience, Inspiring Futures”, followed by an interactive session during which attendees will be able to discuss key issues and make suggestions.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I’m very happy to announce the very first Age Symposium which I hope will generate open and positive discussions and debate. Older persons have a lifetime of experience, insight and contribution behind them, and it is essential that their voices are heard when shaping the policies and services that affect their lives. This Age Symposium is about listening, engaging and ensuring that older persons are active partners in decision-making, not passive recipients of support. A truly inclusive society is one where every generation has a seat at the table.”

