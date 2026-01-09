Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Ministry for Heritage expands local history resources for schools

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2026

The Ministry for Heritage has expanded its local history resources for primary schools, adding new classroom materials, worksheets, educational visits and curated video content to support teaching on Gibraltar’s past.

The Ministry has long supported schools with visits to historic sites including the Moorish Castle, Northern Defences, Landport Defences, Trafalgar Cemetery, the Victorian Walk, Gibraltar’s street signs and the World War II Tunnels.

The new online resources cover topics frequently taught in primary schools, each accompanied by tailored worksheets and linked activities.

Topics currently available online include the Battle of Trafalgar, Victorian Gibraltar, the Great Siege of Gibraltar and Gibraltar during World War II.

Additional material on Moorish Gibraltar and the Pirate Raid on Gibraltar is due to be uploaded in the coming months.

Recent work to promote knowledge of heritage in schools has included an INSET session delivered by the Ministry’s Keith Sheriff, as well as visits to the Northern Defences led by Carl Viagas.

The Minister with responsibility for Education and Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: ““We can never do enough to promote knowledge of our Heritage, in particular among our children, so that they can develop a sound knowledge of, and interest in, our past. This online material is a fantastic resource for teachers and learners to use, not just in Gibraltar, but elsewhere too, wherever there is an interest in our history”.

The new local curriculum material can be accessed via this link:
https://www.ministryforheritage.gi/heritage-and-antiquities/category/education-73

