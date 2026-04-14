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Tue 14th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Ministry hosts digital inclusion event for older people

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2026

The Ministry of Equality, in collaboration with the Customer Care Hub, hosted an event for people aged 65 and over aimed at helping older people better understand and use the Government of Gibraltar’s eGov services.

The event began with a short presentation by Customer Care Hub staff introducing attendees to the range of services available online.

This was followed by a question-and-answer session, after which attendees were able to secure immediate one-to-one appointments with Customer Care Hub representatives for personalised support.

The event aimed to help older people gain the skills and confidence needed to navigate eGov services more effectively.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am pleased to see that the Ministry of Equality has been able to respond quickly to some of the concerns raised by the first Age Symposium and that, in doing so, we have helped to reduce the digital barriers experienced by some older persons.”

“Providing opportunities for older persons to learn in a setting that is specifically tailored for them is vital to reducing any digital gaps that may exist.”

“I would like to thank the Customer Care Hub for collaborating with us in making this event a success.”

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