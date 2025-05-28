Ministry of Equality attends webinar series on men and gender equality

The Ministry of Equality has continued its work on gender equality with a focus on men and masculinity by attending a recent webinar series titled On Men and Masculinities – From Change and Crises to Empowerment. The three-month series was organised by the Council for Gender Equality of Finland and the Central Association of Men’s Organisations in Finland, with support from the Nordic Council of Ministers.

The webinars addressed three main themes: Masculinities as a tool to well-being and empowerment, Men and manhood in crises, and Men and gender equality policies. The sessions provided a platform to examine how evolving social norms and gender stereotypes affect men and boys, and how these shifts can be harnessed to promote positive change.

The series also explored gender-responsive policymaking, specifically highlighting the importance of men’s well-being and their role in advancing gender equality in society.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am very pleased to see that, following from my trip to the United Nations Commission of the Status of Women in March this year, officers from the Ministry of Equality continue to engage with and learn from some of the experts and organisations that I had the pleasure of meeting in New York.”

“People often mistakenly assume that when we refer to gender equality, we are only referring to women’s rights and women’s issues. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

“Enhancing the well-being of boys and men is a vital component in ensuring a more equitable society and one that we have sought to address through our initiatives to mark International Men’s Day in 2024 and 2023. I look forward to building upon this in 2025.”