Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Ministry of Equality delivers presentations to College students

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2024

The Ministry of Equality recently delivered several presentations on equality, diversity and inclusion at the Gibraltar College.  

Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality delivered these presentations to Year 12 pupils undertaking an Extended Certificate in Health and Social Care. 

One of the key aspects of the course is understanding the concepts of equality, diversity and rights and how these are applied in the context of health, social care and childcare environments.  

The young people will shortly begin placements across several relevant sectors and the presentations were a valuable opportunity to address the course curriculum and to enhance the pupils’ understanding of these matters ahead of their time in the workplace. 

“The Gibraltar College keenly welcomes this sort of outreach from Government bodies as well as the private sector in furthering the all-round education that it provides,” Minister for Education Dr John Cortes, said. 

“Equality, Diversity and Inclusion are all extremely relevant and an important element in this course and we are grateful to the Ministry of Equality for their work with us." 

Minister for Equality Christian Santos added that the Ministry of Equality is always keen to engage with different stakeholders to embed issues of equality, diversity and inclusion.  

“Young people and educators are key players in promoting the positive values of social justice and fairness and I am, therefore, very happy that we have been able to support the work being undertaken by staff and pupils at the Gibraltar College,” Mr Santos said. 

