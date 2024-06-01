Ministry of Equality marks Pride Month

The Ministry of Equality is once again this June marking Pride month, a month that is celebrated in many countries across the world and aims to promote greater visibility and equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride month was established to honour those involved in the Stonewall riots in New York on the June 28, 1969 which is considered a pivotal moment in the Gay rights movement. Therefore, June 28 is also a very important date for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Government of Gibraltar will again be commemorating Pride month in visible and colourful ways as in preceding years. Rainbow flags will be raised on June 1 and 28 at the land frontier and at No. 6 Convent Place. Rainbow flags will also be flown during Pride month outside St Bernard’s Hospital, outside the offices of the Care Agency and at the Royal Gibraltar Police headquarters at New Mole House.

The Minister for Equality and his Ministry will also be displaying a flag at their offices for the duration of the month.

The Tower of Homage in the Moorish Castle will again be lit up with the LGBTQ+ rainbow colours on June 22 to mark the Pride March and on June 28 to mark the Stonewall riots.

The Government will also be joining and supporting the Pride March which this year will be held on June 22. The March is being organized by the LGBTQ+ Committee and will be held at Casemates Square.

There will be a number of information stalls from organisations and charities as well as from Government departments, including the Ministry of Equality.

“I very much look forward to all the celebrations and events planned to mark Pride month. We have come a very long way since the creation of the Ministry of Equality in 2011,” said the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

“This Ministry has led on a number of landmark legislative changes including most notably the Civil Partnership Act in 2014 and the Civil Marriage Amendment Act in 2016. Legislative changes effected by HM Government of Gibraltar are fundamental to ensure that human rights are protected regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“That being said, effecting cultural change and promoting core values of respect and inclusion is just as important and a task that falls to all of us. There is no room for any kind of homophobia, biphobia or transphobia in our community and we can all play a part in ensuring that we do not tolerate any discriminatory behaviour or hate speech.”

“We all want to live in a safe, respectful and inclusive society. Therefore, we must all play our part in ensuring that all our fellow Gibraltarians enjoy these benefits irrespective of their gender identity or sexual orientation.”

“I would like to encourage support for the Pride March which takes place on 22nd June so that we can powerfully communicate our support for the LGBTQ+ community,” he added.