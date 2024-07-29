Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Ministry of Housing launches Facebook page with General Lifts

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
29th July 2024

A collaboration between the Ministry for Housing and General Lifts has been announced to enhance communication with tenants regarding the functionality of lifts.  

The newly launched Facebook page will serve to provide information and tenants will be able to check the reasons for any malfunction and receive updates on the repair timelines. 

This initiative is designed to keep tenants informed and alleviate concerns by providing updates on maintenance and repair work.  

The page is intended solely for information purposes, offering a convenient way for tenants to stay informed without the need to contact the Ministry or General Lifts directly.  

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, said: “I’m extremely pleased to announce this collaboration, which will improve the accessibility of information to tenants and no doubt make a positive impact in streamlining communication and ensuring that tenants are kept up to date with the latest information about their lift services in their estates.” 

