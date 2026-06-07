Misconceptions about active travel and why Gibraltar needs it more than ever

By the Sustainable Transport Action Group (STAG)

Active travel is often misunderstood as being simply about cycle lanes, pedestrianisation schemes, or restrictions on motorists. In reality, it is a broader transport strategy aimed at creating safer, healthier, more efficient and economically resilient communities. It is not anti-car, anti motorcycle or anti-business. Instead, it seeks to provide practical alternatives for short journeys while making the overall transport network function better for everyone.

In a densely populated territory such as Gibraltar, where distances are short and road space is extremely limited, active travel presents a unique opportunity to improve mobility, public health and quality of life.

Active Travel Benefits Everyone

One of the most common misconceptions is that active travel only benefits a relatively small number of existing cyclists. In reality, the benefits extend to every road user, whether they walk, cycle, drive, ride motorcycles, use public transport or rely on accessible transport options.

Every journey shifted away from private car use reduces pressure on the road network. Fewer vehicles mean less congestion, more predictable journey times, reduced competition for parking spaces and improved access for deliveries and essential services. Although cycling numbers may currently appear low compared with other transport modes, evidence from many towns and cities shows that uptake rises significantly once safe and connected infrastructure is introduced.

Another frequent criticism is that road space is being “taken away” from motorists. However, the real challenge is how limited space is used most efficiently. A private car often carries only one person while occupying a disproportionate amount of road and parking space. Walking, cycling and micromobility options can move far more people using considerably less space. Properly designed active travel infrastructure therefore increases the overall capacity of the transport network rather than reducing it.

Not Just for the Young and Fit

There is also a persistent belief that active travel is only suitable for young, athletic people. Modern active travel is far broader than traditional cycling. It includes walking, adaptive cycles, electrically assisted bicycles, cargo bikes, mobility scooters and safe routes for children.

When infrastructure is properly designed, active travel becomes accessible to older residents, families, people with disabilities and workers commuting in everyday clothing. Studies of so called “Blue Zones” — areas where people statistically live longer and healthier lives — consistently identify regular everyday physical movement as a major contributing factor to improved health, longevity and wellbeing.

Supporting Local Business

Concerns are sometimes raised that active travel measures harm local businesses. Yet evidence from numerous towns and cities internationally suggests the opposite is often true. People who walk or cycle tend to visit local businesses more frequently than those travelling by car.

Streets designed primarily for people rather than heavy traffic often generate higher footfall, encourage visitors to stay longer and create more attractive public spaces. These environments can lead to increased spontaneous spending and a stronger local economy overall.

Public Health, Environmental and Economic Gains

The wider benefits of active travel are substantial. Increased physical activity helps reduce obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anxiety and depression. Reduced traffic also improves air quality and respiratory health.

Environmental benefits include lower emissions, less noise pollution and reduced dependence on fuel. Economically, active travel can help reduce healthcare costs, lessen pressure on road maintenance budgets and lower household transport expenses. Reduced congestion also contributes to improved productivity across the economy.

There are important social benefits too. Safer streets encourage greater independence for children and older people, increase community interaction and improve the overall quality of public spaces.

Benefits for Every Type of Road User

Contrary to popular belief, motorists themselves stand to gain significantly from active travel policies. When more people choose alternatives modes for short journeys, drivers experience less congestion, faster journeys, reduced fuel wastage and easier parking availability. Essential car journeys become simpler and more reliable.

Motorcyclists and scooter users benefit from reduced traffic density, improved visibility and fewer stop-start conditions. Pedestrians gain safer crossings, lower traffic speeds and better footways. Cyclists and micromobility users benefit from safer routes and more predictable journeys, while public transport users experience improved reliability due to reduced congestion.

Businesses and delivery operators also benefit through more reliable journey times and easier access for loading and servicing.

Manifesto Commitments Still Awaiting Delivery

While the overall strategic vision for active travel has been communicated publicly, a number of manifesto commitments remain incomplete or have yet to be implemented.

STAG argues that cycling infrastructure across Gibraltar remains fragmented, with key route connections and important junction safety improvements still missing. The group also notes that secure cycle parking remains insufficient in many key destinations.

Particular concern has been raised regarding the long-promised Cycle to Work scheme. Despite appearing in two consecutive election manifestos, STAG says there has been little visible progress toward implementation. The organisation states that their 2024 survey of the business community found that 50 organisations representing approximately 3,000 employees expressed interest in participating. However, the group says it is still waiting for the Government to circulate the survey to public sector departments to gauge internal demand.

Waterport Road has very recently seen the application of cycle stencils and some controversial signage. We are still not sure if this is an awareness raising exercise prior to the continuation of actual segregated active travel infrastructure which was intended and planned by the previous Minister.

STAG further argues that clearer policies are still needed regarding micromobility options such as e-bikes and cargo bikes, while public engagement campaigns explaining the purpose and benefits of active travel have remained limited. According to the group, misconceptions continue to persist partly because consistent public communication and transparent progress reporting have not yet materialised.

Additional Measures Under Consideration

The organisation says it has also been campaigning for several additional measures which it has been assured are under consideration, although no visible action has yet been taken.

These include reducing waiting times at pedestrian crossings, creating shaded walkways in high footfall areas and introducing legislation against engine idling throughout Gibraltar, backed by penalties for repeat offenders.

STAG has additionally proposed traffic calming measures in parts of the Upper Town where narrow roads leave insufficient space for pavements but still accommodate on-street parking. The group argues that if vehicle speeds are effectively controlled at the existing 20kph limit and pedestrian priority is clearly established, vehicles and pedestrians can safely coexist without requiring the removal of parking spaces.

Delivery Matters More Than Promises

Ultimately, active travel is not a niche policy or a “war on cars”. It is a broader strategy intended to make transport safer, fairer and more efficient for everyone. When implemented effectively, pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, businesses and public services all benefit.

However, STAG argues that meaningful change depends on delivery rather than aspiration alone. Strategies, consultations and announcements will not alter travel behaviour without corresponding infrastructure, policy implementation and sustained political commitment.

In a place with such limited space and short journey distances, Gibraltar has a significant opportunity to rethink how mobility works. According to STAG, moving beyond individual transport priorities toward a more balanced and collective approach could help create a healthier, safer and more prosperous community for all.

More information about the Sustainable Transport Action Group can be found via its Facebook community: Sustainable Transport Action Group Facebook Group