Miss Gibraltar 2021 contestant recruitment now open

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting young women to sign up to the 2021 Miss Gibraltar Pageant to be held on Saturday May 22.

The event will be organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Gibmedia. Contestants must be aged between 17 (as at May 22, 2021) and not more than 26 years old (as at December, 31, 2021). The first ten contestants to sign up will each receive £500.

The winner of Miss Gibraltar will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant, later on in the year.

Prizes are: Miss Gibraltar £2,000 cash £3,500 clothing allowance and participation at Miss World 2021.

The 1st Princess gets £1,000 cash £500 clothing allowance and the 2nd Princess £500 cash £500 clothing allowance.

The Production Team has said it is encouraging young women to use this as a platform to express and challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience.

“It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals from the entertainment and fashion industry,” said a statement from the organisers.

The event and arrangements are subject to change depending on the situation at the time in relation to Covid. Entry forms are available from the Miss Gibraltar Office at the City Hall reception or John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street. For further information contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on telephone on 20067236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi