Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Miss Gibraltar 2021 contestant recruitment now open

Miss Gibraltar 2019 Pageant 010619(Photo John Bugeja) at the new Special Olympics Sports Hall

By Chronicle Staff
6th January 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting young women to sign up to the 2021 Miss Gibraltar Pageant to be held on Saturday May 22.

The event will be organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Gibmedia. Contestants must be aged between 17 (as at May 22, 2021) and not more than 26 years old (as at December, 31, 2021). The first ten contestants to sign up will each receive £500.

The winner of Miss Gibraltar will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant, later on in the year.

Prizes are: Miss Gibraltar £2,000 cash £3,500 clothing allowance and participation at Miss World 2021.

The 1st Princess gets £1,000 cash £500 clothing allowance and the 2nd Princess £500 cash £500 clothing allowance.

The Production Team has said it is encouraging young women to use this as a platform to express and challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience.

“It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals from the entertainment and fashion industry,” said a statement from the organisers.

The event and arrangements are subject to change depending on the situation at the time in relation to Covid. Entry forms are available from the Miss Gibraltar Office at the City Hall reception or John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street. For further information contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on telephone on 20067236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi

Most Read

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

GHA eyes ‘mini-Nightingale’ if admissions persist

Tue 5th Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Local News

CM announces lockdown as virus cases jump by 172

Fri 1st Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Newly re-elected Heritage Trust Chairman Keith Farrell looks forward to his tenure

6th January 2021

Features
‘BEING WITH TREES’ – major art exhibition

6th January 2021

Features
European regulators recommend Moderna Covid-19 jab

6th January 2021

Features
Lost workout motivation? These expert tips will help you get back into at-home exercise

6th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021