Miss Gibraltar 2022 contestants draw their numbers

Miss Gibraltar 2022 contestants drew their numbers recently in an event held at City Hall and organised by pageant producers No 1 Models.

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, hosted the event and welcomed Kelvin Hewitt, Director of No 1 Models Gibraltar, the 12 contestants and some of their family and friends to the Mayor’s Parlour.

Mr Santos addressed the contestants, giving words of encouragement and support on their journey towards and beyond the pageant.

No 1 Models Gibraltar wished the 12 contestants the very best of luck.

The results of the draw are as follows:



Mia Peach – Contestant No 1



Skyanne Pratts – Contestant No 2



Shyanne Mcintosh – Contestant No 3



Katherine Hahn – Contestant No 4



Jaylynn Cruz – Contestant No 5



Celine Mor – Contestant No 6



Sabrina Wahnon – Contestant No 7



Sarah Cruz – Contestant No 8



Rebecca Davis – Contestant No 9



Faith Torres – Contestant No 10



Zuleima Molina – Contestant No 11



Michelle Lopez Desoisa – Contestant No 12