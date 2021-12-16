Miss Gibraltar in Miss World 2021 final tonight
Miss Gibraltar 2021 Janice Sampere will be competing in the Miss World final tonight in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on the last night of the month-long pageant. The 70th final of Miss World will be held on December 16 and the broadcast will begin at midnight Gibraltar time, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose...
