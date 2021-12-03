Miss Gibraltar Janice Sampere in Miss World talent show semi-final

Miss Gibraltar 2021 Janice Sampere in competing at the Miss World pageant and has been selected as a semi-finalist in the talent show.

The month-long pageant, which features sports, talent, interview and ‘beauty with a purpose’ competition rounds, is being held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Miss Sampere arrived in San Juan in later November alongside 123 contestants, and has been busy with a full schedule of activities, such as receptions, filming, touring and a very popular talent show.

The Miss Gibraltar Office announced that shehas reached the talent show semi-final, with a stunning dance piece choreographed by Yalta Pons.

“I am so pleased for Janice, and particularly so for her so successfully taking Gibraltarian dance onto the world stage, reflecting the high quality of dance and choreography that we have in Gibraltar,” the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes said.

The public can follow and express support for Miss Sampere throughout this time as she updates her journey on her Social Media Channels, including Miss Gibraltar Facebook, Miss World Facebook, MobStar and Instagram.

The final will take place on Thursday, December 16.