Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Miss World 2021 postponed after Covid cases detected

Miss Gibraltar, Janice Sampere, pcitured in St Michael's Cave before she travelled to Puerto Rico for Miss World 2021. Photo by Johnnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th December 2021

Miss World 2021 postponed its finale in Puerto Rico on Thursday over Covid-19 concerns and just hours before the pageant was due to start.

The decision was taken “…due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public,” the organisers said in a statement on their social media.

Reports in the local media said 17 people involved in the pageant had tested positive for Covid-19, though it was not clear how many participants were among those infected.

The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days, the organisers said in a statement.

“After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot, to be held within the next 90 days,” the statement said.

“As of yesterday [meaning Wednesday], additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room.”

“However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.”

“The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this.”

“Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.”

Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd, added: ““We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown.”

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

‘Bold approach’ as Lincoln files plans for social club

Wed 15th Dec, 2021

Brexit

Gib treaty talks to extend into 2022

Wed 15th Dec, 2021

Local News

Omicron is ‘spreading in our community’, Govt says as Gibraltar reports 13 cases of new variant

Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Brexit

UK and Spain see ‘constructive’ progress in Gib treaty talks, which will continue in 2022

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Miss Gibraltar in Miss World 2021 final tonight

16th December 2021

Features
Israeli artist Dan Kofler exhibits works in Gibraltar

14th December 2021

Features
Bone Cancer Trust appeals for aid from overseas supporters

14th December 2021

Features
Fashion show raises £5,000 for two local charities

13th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021