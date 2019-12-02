Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Missing boy reunited with mother after being found in Spain

By Press Association
2nd December 2019

By Claire Hayhurst, PA

The mother of a nine-year-old boy who went missing in March has described being reunited with him as "the best Christmas present of our lives".

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo was allegedly abducted from a football club in Bristol by his father, Rafael Jurado-Cabello, on the morning of March 2.

Avon and Somerset Police said Angelo was recovered by the Spanish authorities at Madrid Airport on Saturday after getting off a flight from Mexico with his father.

Mr Jurado-Cabello, who was wanted on suspicion of child abduction, has been detained under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant.

In a statement issued through police, Angelo's mother, Karol Marmolejo, said: "This is the best Christmas present of our lives.

"I really appreciate all the support we've received during this very difficult time, including all the help from the public.

"Angelo has been through a traumatic experience so my overwhelming priority is to focus on his welfare.

"I'd be extremely grateful if our family could be given the space and privacy to focus on Angelo."

The search for Angelo involved Avon and Somerset Police, the National Crime Agency, Crown Prosecution Service and Spanish authorities.

Detective Inspector Matt Lloyd, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Everyone at Avon and Somerset Police is delighted Angelo has been found safe and well and we'll continue supporting his family back in Bristol.

"I'd like to thank all the agencies who've worked closely with us to achieve this happy conclusion."

