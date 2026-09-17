Mitie Defence Gibraltar workers reject 3% pay offer and plan walkout

Unite members at Mitie Defence Gibraltar have overwhelmingly rejected a 3% pay offer, with more than 85% voting against it ahead of a planned walkout on Thursday.

The ballot followed months of negotiations between the union and Mitie, with Unite saying the company’s final offer fell short of the mandate given to negotiators by its members.

Following the result, Unite formally notified Mitie’s senior management that it had entered into a trade dispute with the company.

Members will walk out on Thursday, with the union warning that further selective industrial action will follow if the dispute remains unresolved.

Unite said workers continued to face increases in the cost of living and believed the offer did not adequately recognise their contribution.

The union said it would continue to seek a 4% pay increase in line with the mandate from its members.

“We thank our members for participating in today’s ballot,” said Unite’s Christian Duo.

“The result clearly demonstrates the strength of feeling among our members, with more than 85% rejecting the company’s final offer.”

“Our members have given Unite a strong mandate, and we will continue to pursue the 4% pay increase that they have mandated.”

“We remain open to positive dialogue and a negotiated resolution, and we call on Mitie to reconsider its position and return to the negotiating table with an improved offer.”

“Our members deserve a pay award that properly recognises their hard work and commitment.”

“We hope the company will now take the opportunity to resolve this dispute without the need for further escalation.”

Late Wednesday, Unite said it was negotiating a revised proposal with the company which it planned to be discuss first thing on Thursday with shop stewards and its membership.

Unite also raised concerns about its wider relationship with Mitie’s senior management in the UK, which it said had deteriorated over the past year.

The dispute comes amid uncertainty surrounding the proposed takeover of Mitie by OCS in a deal reportedly valued at approximately £3.1 billion.

Unite said it would continue to monitor developments and any potential implications for its members.