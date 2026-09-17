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Thu 17th Sep, 2026

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Local News

University highlights graduate employability at freshers' event

A student pictured registering at the University of Gibraltar this week. / Johnny Bugeja

By Maria Jesus Corrales
16th September 2026

Around 90% of graduates from the University of Gibraltar find work within six months of completing their studies, with the institution placing a strong emphasis on employability through a combination of academic knowledge, practical skills and real-world experience. 

The university highlighted the figure as it welcomed new students at a freshers’ party earlier this week. 

University Registrar Christian Camilleri said undergraduate programmes included placement opportunities and that the university worked closely with industry to ensure students developed skills and knowledge that would support their careers. 

Mr Camilleri said this was reflected in feedback from former students, with “a degree leads to employment” among the common positive comments from alumni. 

Another key figure was that 93% of students said they were satisfied with their learning and experience. 

REAL GROWTH 

The new academic year started on Monday, with the University of Gibraltar welcoming 127 students across 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. 

Mr Camilleri said this represented significant growth since the university opened in September 2015. 

“When we started off, if I remember correctly, our first ever enrolment for academic programmes was around 20 students.” 

In the last academic year, 744 students were registered across all programmes, including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees as well as short-term and training courses. 

“So, in terms of growth, we have grown.” 

The university’s student profile is diverse and multicultural, with around half of its students being local and half coming from overseas. 

“That just gives a different feel on campus.” 

Students from 39 nationalities are currently represented at the university, with international students coming from countries like the United States, Canada, Spain and Morocco. 

“We're starting to see a bigger shift towards undergraduate students, younger students, which adds to the atmosphere on campus as well,” Mr Camilleri said. 

The main undergraduate programmes are Business, Business and Computing, Maritime, Applied Marine Sciences, Psychology and Counselling, and Adult Nursing. 

Mr Camilleri said the Business, Maritime and Marine Sciences programmes were “really strong” among international students. 

Postgraduate courses include Leadership and Management, Marine Sciences and Climate Change, Education and a PGCE, which Mr Camilleri said was the most in demand among local students. 

A new postgraduate certificate in Urgent Care for healthcare professionals is being delivered this year in partnership with the Isle of Man. 

As part of the British academic environment, the university also offers clubs and societies for extracurricular activities. 

Students can access support services covering issues including visas, accommodation, employment and counselling. 

“We have a very good working relationship with the Citizens Advice Bureau locally, who offer counselling services for our students, and we have our students who get referred to counsellors typically within 48 to 24 hours of raising an issue,” Mr Camilleri. 

“In addition to that, we also subscribe to Wisdom Wellbeing, which is a 24/7 service which gives our students access to counsellors in the UK which are BCAP-accredited, and that's a sort of a 24-hour helpline that the students have access to as well.” 

The University of Gibraltar is still accepting late enrolments, with a two-week window after lessons formally begin next week. 

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