Mixed doubles in table tennis shine in intense matches and reach last 16
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey It was another day of intense table tennis for Team Gibraltar, with Jack Anthony and Meenal Vis in the mixed doubles getting as far as the last 16. In their first match, they played against Wayne Alexander and Violetta Pusztai from the Cayman Islands, where they won all three games....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here