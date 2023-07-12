Mixed results for table tennis in singles events
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Table Tennis player Jack Anthony made it to the last 16 in the Men’s Singles on Wednesday afternoon, but lost to Antoni Tuduri Morente from Menorca. “Great for Jack to make it to the last 16 in a very high standard tournament with 48 entries,” said team manager Joe Martinez....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here