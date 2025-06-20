Mixing education and politics, Adolfo Canepa, presents a personal account
This week sitting at Alice’s Table is a person who is no stranger to these pages, and who most of us will know – having been a former Chief Minister under the AACR Government, Leader of the Opposition, the Speaker of Parliament, and Mayor of Gibraltar – and even acted as Governor of Gibraltar in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here