Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Mixing education and politics, Adolfo Canepa, presents a personal account

By Alice Mascarenhas
20th June 2025

This week sitting at Alice’s Table is a person who is no stranger to these pages, and who most of us will know – having been a former Chief Minister under the AACR Government, Leader of the Opposition, the Speaker of Parliament, and Mayor of Gibraltar – and even acted as Governor of Gibraltar in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

UK/Spain News

La Línea to publish strategic document on treaty impact

Thu 19th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Political agreement is ‘new framework for coexistence’, but Spain’s sovereignty position unchanged - Albares

Wed 18th Jun, 2025

Local News

Agreement opens ‘huge and exciting potential’ for Gib airport

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Political agreement ‘would not exist if I had opposed it’, Sir Joe says

Fri 20th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Gib deal puts focus on pragmatism and people over ‘ideological hobbyhorses’, Lords told

19th June 2025

Features
Scale Model Society opens exhibition in Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

19th June 2025

Features
‘Molly is a Llanita’ celebrates Bloomsday

19th June 2025

Local News
Young man jailed six years for ‘harrowing’ Mid-Harbour fire

18th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025