Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

MMA - Fight night is back

By Stephen Ignacio
6th November 2019

Cage Fight Night is back this Friday with fans having a chance to watch some of Gibraltar’s local fighters in action. This will be the sixth fight night for Rock Under Siege with five MMA local fighters going head to head against international opponents. Among the already confirmed fights will ne Clarke vs Origen. Clarke...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Breaking News

Murder conviction quashed, retrial ordered

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Table Soccer - International Open held on the Rock

6th November 2019

Sports
Women's football - Three Lionesses head for NY

6th November 2019

Sports
Basketball - Bavaria inflict more grief on GibYellow

6th November 2019

Sports
Rugby - Gibraltar Under 23 to play Jamaica

6th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019