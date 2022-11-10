MoD apologises for early-morning gunfire and bagpipes
The Ministry of Defence has apologised after an unannounced night-time exercise involving blank firing in the Northern Defences led to a flurry of calls to the Royal Gibraltar Police by concerned residents in the area. Many residents of Laguna Estate and the Upper Town were awakened at around 5am by volleys of gunfire from automatic...
