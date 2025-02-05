Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Feb, 2025

MoD highlights Gib’s ‘key’ role in evidence to Commons committee

A Royal Navy submarine loads munitions alongside the South Mole on Tuesday. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
5th February 2025

Gibraltar would likely be “key” in defending western interests in the eastern Mediterranean should the need arise, the UK Ministry of Defence has said, as it highlighted the Rock’s strategic military importance in written evidence to a House of Commons committee. The reference to Gibraltar was set out in MoD evidence to an inquiry by...

