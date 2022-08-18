Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Moeuhli stays with St Joseph

By Stephen Ignacio
18th August 2022

Gibraltar international Aymen Mouehli maintains his loyalties to St Joseph signing a new contract which extends his stay at the club.
Forecast last season as a possible player that might look at moving clubs after St Joseph hit a temporary crisis, the Gibraltar defender proved punters wrong by staying at the club whilst other top players sought to move.
Although the defender is sought after by other clubs looking to strengthen their home grown player presence, with his presence within the Gibraltar national squad and recognised quality in defence placing him among the top ranked defenders in Gibraltar, Moeuhli will continue with St Joseph highlighting his loyalty to the club.
Technical Drector, John Paul Hendrick, commented:
"I'm delighted to have Aymen, our captain, extending and committing to St. Joseph’s FC.
"This deal takes Aymen into his fourth year with the club and we are honoured to have a player and humble person in our dressing room for the season ahead.
"We would like to thank Aymen for his hard work and dedication during these years and for long may that continue."
Aymen Mouelhi added: “I am very happy to continue with The Saints and promise to give my all as always.
"We shall continue to pursue our objectives and fight for titles this forthcoming season.
"I would like to thank John Paul and the President for keeping their faith in me.”

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest three boys suspected of stealing bank card at knifepoint

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Local News

Privy Council considers appeal by convicted drug trafficker challenging international arrest warrant

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Brexit

Juan Franco sets out La Linea’s challenges: ‘We have a huge problem’

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Former Bayside pupil scoops top prize in global tech competition

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hockey pays tribute to work done by Zammit as Gib prepares for Scotland trip

18th August 2022

Sports
Jerai back to competitive international events

18th August 2022

Sports
Two Petty Officers bid for World Championship glory

17th August 2022

Sports
Barbarians will head to Marbella for preseason

17th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022