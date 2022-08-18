Moeuhli stays with St Joseph

Gibraltar international Aymen Mouehli maintains his loyalties to St Joseph signing a new contract which extends his stay at the club.

Forecast last season as a possible player that might look at moving clubs after St Joseph hit a temporary crisis, the Gibraltar defender proved punters wrong by staying at the club whilst other top players sought to move.

Although the defender is sought after by other clubs looking to strengthen their home grown player presence, with his presence within the Gibraltar national squad and recognised quality in defence placing him among the top ranked defenders in Gibraltar, Moeuhli will continue with St Joseph highlighting his loyalty to the club.

Technical Drector, John Paul Hendrick, commented:

"I'm delighted to have Aymen, our captain, extending and committing to St. Joseph’s FC.

"This deal takes Aymen into his fourth year with the club and we are honoured to have a player and humble person in our dressing room for the season ahead.

"We would like to thank Aymen for his hard work and dedication during these years and for long may that continue."

Aymen Mouelhi added: “I am very happy to continue with The Saints and promise to give my all as always.

"We shall continue to pursue our objectives and fight for titles this forthcoming season.

"I would like to thank John Paul and the President for keeping their faith in me.”