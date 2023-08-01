Mole mapping machine for skin cancer detection donated to GHA
The Gibraltar Health Authority’s Dermatology Department has received a Fotofinder Mole Mapping Screening Machine donated by James Levy and Rafael Benaim. On Monday afternoon Mr Levy and Mr Benaim presented the equipment to the GHA and the head of the unit Dr Jose Ferrera, General Practioner for Dermatology. Also present were members of the department...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here