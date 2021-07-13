Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Jul, 2021

Sports

Molina upbeat about St Joseph’s chances

By Stephen Ignacio
13th July 2021

Although St Joseph will enter Thursday evening’s second leg match against Levadia trailing 3-1, new head coach Jaime Molina continues upbeat about the clubs prospects. Speaking to St Joseph’s official website the Spanish coach said “We have been doing some incredible work to prepare.” “The atmosphere around the players is very good; everything is in...

