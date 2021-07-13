Molina upbeat about St Joseph’s chances
Although St Joseph will enter Thursday evening’s second leg match against Levadia trailing 3-1, new head coach Jaime Molina continues upbeat about the clubs prospects. Speaking to St Joseph’s official website the Spanish coach said “We have been doing some incredible work to prepare.” “The atmosphere around the players is very good; everything is in...
