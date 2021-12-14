MONEYVAL says Gibraltar has improved in fighting money laundering and terrorist financing
Gibraltar has improved measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, demonstrating significant progress in its level of compliance with Financial Action Task Force standards, according to a report published today by the Council of Europe’s committee of experts on money laundering and terrorist financing, better known as MONEYVAL. MONEYVAL initiated a follow-up...
