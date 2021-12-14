Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

MONEYVAL says Gibraltar has improved in fighting money laundering and terrorist financing

Archive image of a session of the Council of Europe. Photo: Council of Europe

By Brian Reyes
14th December 2021

Gibraltar has improved measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, demonstrating significant progress in its level of compliance with Financial Action Task Force standards, according to a report published today by the Council of Europe’s committee of experts on money laundering and terrorist financing, better known as MONEYVAL. MONEYVAL initiated a follow-up...

