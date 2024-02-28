Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year
Monica Popham became the winner of Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year tonight with her “quintessentially English” commission piece the judges called “the heart of British Suburbia”. This was one of the many praises Ms Popham received for her piece in the final of the acclaimed TV show from the judges curator Kathleen Soriano,...
