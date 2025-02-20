Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mons Calpe did what they had to do but wasn’t enough against Lincoln Red Imps

By Stephen Ignacio
20th February 2025

Lincoln Red Imps FC 3
Mons Calpe SC 0

Mons Calpe did exactly what was expected of them against defending cup champions Lincoln Red Imps. Positioned at the wrong end of the table, Mons Calpe saw the cup as their only chance for some glory this season. Pitted against the league leaders, their game plan seemed focused on containing and frustrating Lincoln Red Imps—a strategy they executed well enough in the first half, limiting the Imps to just two clear scoring chances. Julian Valarino came closest with a shot that went just over the bar.
With just fifteen minutes left in the match—and despite not having created any real scoring opportunities themselves—Mons Calpe appeared increasingly confident in dragging the game towards a penalty shootout.
Although Lincoln dominated possession, they struggled to establish the fluidity of play they desired, largely due to Mons Calpe’s tough and disciplined defending. However, that discipline wavered with a challenge that unnecessarily conceded a penalty.
The deadlock was broken by De Barr, who calmly converted the spot kick. His subdued celebration reflected Lincoln’s focus on securing a place in the semifinals.
Mons Calpe’s strategy of containment and frustrating their opponents now became a burden, as they were forced to chase the game in search of an equalizer. Meanwhile, Lincoln grew more dominant, comfortably protecting their lead without urgency to score a second goal.
Although Mons Calpe managed to push into Lincoln’s half on a few occasions, the Red Imps never looked likely to relinquish their advantage.
With just two minutes left in regular time, Peacock secured Lincoln’s second goal with a header, delivering the final blow to Mons Calpe’s cup aspirations.
A minute later, Lincoln struck again on a quick counterattack, sealing a third goal and leaving no doubt about their dominance and progression to the semifinals.
Lincoln Red Imps are now the only team from the current top three in the league still in contention for the Rock Cup.

Most Read

Features

Survivor Sean Reyes shares his journey after cardiac arrest and strokes: ‘I'm living my second life’

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators working on ‘very operational aspects’ as treaty positions edge closer, Albares says

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gibraltar ready to reciprocate amid confusing reports border controls may be tightened

Mon 17th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gibraltar ready to reciprocate amid confusing reports border controls may be tightened

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Local News

Man jailed for online child sex offences

Fri 14th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Another week of international netball

20th February 2025

Sports
Calpeans take sixth race as heat is on with one race to go and Hercules emerge as challengers

20th February 2025

Sports
Basketball round up

20th February 2025

Sports
Brunos Magpies held back from going for a record scoreline with 17-0 cup win

20th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025