Mons Calpe did what they had to do but wasn’t enough against Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps FC 3

Mons Calpe SC 0

Mons Calpe did exactly what was expected of them against defending cup champions Lincoln Red Imps. Positioned at the wrong end of the table, Mons Calpe saw the cup as their only chance for some glory this season. Pitted against the league leaders, their game plan seemed focused on containing and frustrating Lincoln Red Imps—a strategy they executed well enough in the first half, limiting the Imps to just two clear scoring chances. Julian Valarino came closest with a shot that went just over the bar.

With just fifteen minutes left in the match—and despite not having created any real scoring opportunities themselves—Mons Calpe appeared increasingly confident in dragging the game towards a penalty shootout.

Although Lincoln dominated possession, they struggled to establish the fluidity of play they desired, largely due to Mons Calpe’s tough and disciplined defending. However, that discipline wavered with a challenge that unnecessarily conceded a penalty.

The deadlock was broken by De Barr, who calmly converted the spot kick. His subdued celebration reflected Lincoln’s focus on securing a place in the semifinals.

Mons Calpe’s strategy of containment and frustrating their opponents now became a burden, as they were forced to chase the game in search of an equalizer. Meanwhile, Lincoln grew more dominant, comfortably protecting their lead without urgency to score a second goal.

Although Mons Calpe managed to push into Lincoln’s half on a few occasions, the Red Imps never looked likely to relinquish their advantage.

With just two minutes left in regular time, Peacock secured Lincoln’s second goal with a header, delivering the final blow to Mons Calpe’s cup aspirations.

A minute later, Lincoln struck again on a quick counterattack, sealing a third goal and leaving no doubt about their dominance and progression to the semifinals.

Lincoln Red Imps are now the only team from the current top three in the league still in contention for the Rock Cup.