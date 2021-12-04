Mons Calpe face UEFA sanctions as concerns deepen

Mons Calpe, who averted a potential protest by its players earlier this week prior to their match against Lincoln Red Imos, has seen the heat turned on as it faces further scrutiny over its finances, the latest actions taken against the club coming from the newly established First Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB First Chamber).

The club is among eight European clubs sanctioned due to the non-compliance with the “no overdue payables” requirement.

Earlier this year the club had been able to navigated around warnings of a potential transfer ban by FIFA following a decision by a tribunal over alleged breaches of player contracts and in which the club had been instructed to complete payments to the players in question or face further sanctions including a transfer ban.

At the time the club was able to meet its obligations which secured its UEFA licence to play in European club competition football this past summer.

The club, which was required to present its financial statement for the year ending December 2020 as part of its obligation to play European club competition football, and obliged to make it public, also revealed in doing so how the club had taken a substantial loan which covered much of the deficit incurred the previous season in its bid to reach European club competition football.

The club has since been at the centre of further controversy with allegations of unpaid wages to players emerging this week, already one player released from his contract after demanding to be allowed to leave, and the club owners coming under pressure from Spanish club UD Los Barrios over allegations of delays in payments over the takeover of the Spanish club. The Association of “Socios” for UD Los Barrios issuing last month a hard hitting press statement making public their concerns over the takeover and alleged delays in payments.

Although, unrelated to the latest controversies, Mons Calpe now face further pressure as the newly established First Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB First Chamber) announced on Friday that eight clubs, FC Astana (KAZ), CFR 1907 Cluj (ROU), PFC CSKA-Sofia (BUL), Mons Calpe SC (GIB), FC Porto (POR), Real Betis Balompié (ESP), CD Santa Clara (POR) and Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) have been sanctioned due to the non-compliance with the “no overdue payables” requirement.

In a statement issued by UEFA it was revealed that Mons Calpe had been sanctioned with an “unconditional financial contribution and additionally with a conditional exclusion from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which they would otherwise qualify in the next three (3) seasons (i.e. 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons), unless they can prove by 31 January 2022 that they have paid the outstanding overdue amounts.”

Mons Calpe also face a € 15’000 fine.

The club, who currently sit at the foot of the table alongside Europa Point and Lions with zero points after three matches face Bruno Magpies this Sunday. Following their defeat against Lincoln Red Imps concerns still surround the mood around Mons Calpe players who could determine the clubs fate this winter.

A sanction by UEFA on participation in European Club competitions would reduce Mons Calpe’s attraction for players as it would effectively reduce the potential earning power of the club during the seasons excluded from qualifying to such competitions. Further reducing its financial earning potential in an already limited marketplace.