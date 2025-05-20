Mons Calpe Gibraltar Waves Win Women’s Rock Cup

Mons Calpe Gibraltar Waves lifted their first domestic trophy on Monday with an emphatic performance in the Women’s Rock Cup final.

Facing Lynx at the Europa Sports Complex, Mons Calpe were a transformed side compared to the one that had suffered a 9-0 defeat against the same opponents in October. Since that loss, they had won three consecutive matches against Lynx — a streak they extended to four with Monday’s triumph.

Lynx were hampered by their own defensive struggles, including key mistakes by the goalkeeper and backline that paved the way for Mons Calpe to take the lead. The eventual winners created further chances but were unable to convert several promising opportunities.

Lynx responded with a well-executed long-range effort that lobbed national team keeper Caitlin Robba, dipping just under the crossbar. However, the goal came too late to alter the outcome, with Mons Calpe already firmly in control and on course to secure the victory.

With Lions Gibraltar eliminated in the semi-finals, this marked the first time in several years that the Women’s Rock Cup was lifted by a club other than Lions Orange. The trophy now dons new colours — the blue and white of Mons Calpe Gibraltar Waves.

Smart recruitment and key internal changes have helped Mons Calpe reach this milestone. While they finished third in the domestic league behind Lions and GFA Youth, this cup victory is a significant step forward for the club.