Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mons Calpe Gibraltar Waves Win Women’s Rock Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
20th May 2025

Mons Calpe Gibraltar Waves lifted their first domestic trophy on Monday with an emphatic performance in the Women’s Rock Cup final.
Facing Lynx at the Europa Sports Complex, Mons Calpe were a transformed side compared to the one that had suffered a 9-0 defeat against the same opponents in October. Since that loss, they had won three consecutive matches against Lynx — a streak they extended to four with Monday’s triumph.
Lynx were hampered by their own defensive struggles, including key mistakes by the goalkeeper and backline that paved the way for Mons Calpe to take the lead. The eventual winners created further chances but were unable to convert several promising opportunities.
Lynx responded with a well-executed long-range effort that lobbed national team keeper Caitlin Robba, dipping just under the crossbar. However, the goal came too late to alter the outcome, with Mons Calpe already firmly in control and on course to secure the victory.
With Lions Gibraltar eliminated in the semi-finals, this marked the first time in several years that the Women’s Rock Cup was lifted by a club other than Lions Orange. The trophy now dons new colours — the blue and white of Mons Calpe Gibraltar Waves.
Smart recruitment and key internal changes have helped Mons Calpe reach this milestone. While they finished third in the domestic league behind Lions and GFA Youth, this cup victory is a significant step forward for the club.

Most Read

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

Grieving couple donates cuddle cots they hope will never be used

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

Fishing deal helps smooth way for UK-EU summit agreement

Mon 19th May, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police border inspector faces fresh disciplinary case – report

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

UK investigates after Spanish jets fly over British waters close to Rock

Fri 16th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U14s Win Second Match Against Malta

20th May 2025

Sports
Gibraltar’s Brazilian Jui-Jitsu club returns with further gold from AJP Tour

20th May 2025

Sports
Europa Valmer Completes series comeback and take Gibraltar Basketball League Senior Men’s competition

20th May 2025

Sports
Bavaria Blue Stars claim victory in a thrilling final of the GABBA knockout cup

20th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025