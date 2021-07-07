Mons Calpe jitters on debut in Europe
It was a steep learning curve for Mons Calpe in their debut in European club competitions. Their first match saw them play Santa Coloma from Andorra, at the Victoria Stadium on Tuesday in the first round of the Europa Conference league. A 6pm kick off saw both teams start under an intense summer heat which...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here