Mons Calpe owner proud to have opportunity to represent Gibraltar in UEFA competition

With Gibraltar National League club Mons Calpe just days away from their debut in the Europa Conference League, club owner José Alfredo Reygadas told media consultant and match commentator Steve Brown in an interview which will be featured in the match day programme for Tuesday’s match, how the club were “delighted” and “honoured” to represent Gibraltar even though admitting many still perceive the club as “foreigners.”

Speaking to Mr Brown for the match day programme Mr Reygadas, who has been in charge at the club for the past five years told on how “when we came into Mons Calpe five years ago our business plan was a 5 to 7 year objective in which we would have success in achieving the UEFA League. This is our fifth year and we've finally made it, so I can say we’re right on target.”



“A lot of things have happened. Good, bad and ugly. Sad times, good times, but we're here. We feel local even though we are perceived as foreigners. Today we have this incredible opportunity of presenting ourselves with the pride of being able to call ourselves a true representative of Gibraltar football. We are excited, delighted and honoured to be able to represent Gibraltar.”

The Mexican businessman, owner of Reygadas Sport Group which is now linked to the takeover of UD Los Barrios when asked by Steve Brown on how he felt since taking over Mons Calpe added, “five years have gone so fast. And all the mistakes of the past have made us learn, which have been many. But at the end learning from what we've done good or bad has put us here. I would like to say thank you to our incredible coach, great group of players, incredible admin staff, and most important of all Gibraltar. As a country it has demonstrated to us that no matter any adverse situation or circumstance if you compete and you do things the right way you can achieve the goals.

“And today I'm looking forward to representing Gibraltar as part of the UEFA poll of teams.”

The club has been preparing for its first encounter which will see them play Santa Coloma from Andorra on Tuesday. The match will see spectators allowed with the west stand at the Victoria Stadium allocated to home fans, whilst the east stand will be allocated to away fans.

Fans, on buying their tickets online have been advised that “those not vaccinated must wear a mask at all times inside the stadium and when seated. Proof of full or one vaccination would be required on entry.”

Tickets are being sold online with the match kicking off at 17.50.